2017年 2月 21日

BRIEF-Nokia and Intel launch 5G acceleration labs

Feb 21 Nokia Corp

* Nokia and Intel launch 5G acceleration labs in U.S. and Finland to help operators bring 5G innovations to market

* The labs will leverage core technologies, including Nokia AirScale and Nokia AirFrame, and client and infrastructure platforms running on Intel® Architecture, as well as Intel 5G connectivity solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
