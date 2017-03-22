版本:
2017年 3月 22日

BRIEF-Nokia announces final result of offer to buy euro, dollar notes

March 22 Nokia Corp

* Says announces final results for its offer to purchase euro and dollar notes

* As of expiration date, an aggregate principal amount of notes equal to usd 770,684,828.40 were validly tendered pursuant to tender offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
