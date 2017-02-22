版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 01:44 BJT

BRIEF-Nokia commences offer to purchase outstanding notes for up to $1 bln

Feb 22 Nokia Corp

* Nokia commences offer to purchase outstanding notes for up to USD 1.0 billion total consideration

* Nokia corp says its intention to issue new euro-denominated fixed-rate notes to non-U.S. Persons outside United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐