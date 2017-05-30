BRIEF-Nokia commences tender offers for outstanding notes

May 30 Nokia Oyj:
* Nokia commences tender offers for outstanding notes and
consent solicitation from certain note holders
* Has commenced tender offers to buy for cash $300 million
6.50% debentures due January 15, 2028 and $1.36 billion 6.45%
debentures due March 15, 2029
* Purpose of tender offers is to streamline Nokia's capital
structure by reducing quantum of legacy debt at its subsidiary
level
* Has commenced tender offers to also purchase for cash $1
billion 5.375% notes due March 15, 2019 issued by Nokia
* Nokia intends to use all or part of proceeds from new
notes and cash on balance sheet to fund tender offers and
consent solicitation
* Purpose of tender offers is also to refinance short-dated
2019 notes, optimize debt structure in context of planned issue
of new notes
* By tendering ALU notes, holders will be deemed to have
validly delivered their consent to proposed amendments to ALU
indenture
