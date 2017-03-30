版本:
BRIEF-Nokia Corp has been selected by Altán Redes to design, build, operate LTE and 5G-ready wholesale network in Mexico

March 30 Nokia Corp

* Nokia Corp says has been selected by altán redes to design, build and operate a new nationwide lte and 5G-ready wholesale network in Mexico

* Nokia Corp says the project in Mexico will generate a total investment of more than $7 billion over nine years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
