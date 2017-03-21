BRIEF-Nokia says breaks subsea spectral efficiency record in tests with Facebook

March 21 Nokia Corp

* Says Nokia and Facebook successfully completed multiple submarine field trials over a 5,500 km submarine cable between New York and Ireland

* Says submarine field trial of Nokia Bell Labs' new probabilistic constellation shaping (PCS) technology used shaped 64-QAM, which achieved a record spectral efficiency of 7.46 b/s/Hz and increased the stated capacity of the system by almost 2.5 times