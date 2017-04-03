版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一

BRIEF-Nokia says holds 90 pct of all Comptel shares, opens subsequent offer period

April 3 Nokia Corp

* Says Nokia solutions and Networks completes offer with a holding exceeding 90 percent of all Comptel shares and votes and opens a subsequent offer period

* Says in order to allow the remaining shareholders and holders of option rights the possibility to still accept the tender Offer, has decided to extend the offer period by a subsequent offer period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
