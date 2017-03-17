BRIEF-Nokia splits mobile networks group into two organizations

March 17 Nokia Corp
* Says organizational changes include the separation of
Nokia's current Mobile Networks business group into two distinct
organizations
* Says one focused on products and solutions, called Mobile
Networks, and the other on services, called Global Services
* Says Marc Rouanne, currently Chief Innovation and
Operating Officer, will become president of Mobile Networks
business group
* Says Igor Leprince, currently Executive Vice President of
Global Services, will take role of President of Global Services,
a new business group
* Says Monika Maurer, currently Chief Operating Officer of
Fixed Networks, will assume position of Group COO
* Says Samih Elhage has decided to leave nokia to pursue new
opportunities
* Says changes effective from April 1, 2017
