BRIEF-Nokia's Comptel offer to commence on Feb 27

Feb 23 Nokia Corp

* says tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares and option rights in Comptel commences on February 27

* says acceptance period under tender offer will commence on February 27 at 9:30 a.m. Finnish time, and expire on March 29 at 4:00 p.m. Finnish time Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
