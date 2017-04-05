BRIEF-Nokomis Capital LLC reports 15.4 pct stake in Widepoint Corp as of April 3

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Widepoint Corp
* Nokomis Capital, L.L.C reports 15.4 percent stake in Widepoint Corp as of April 3, 2017
* Nokomis Capital L.L.C. - Purchased common stock of Widepoint Corp based on belief that the common stock, when purchased, was undervalued
* Nokomis Capital L.L.C. - Have engaged, intend to continue to engage, in discussions with Widepoint's management, board regarding composition of board, senior management team Source text: [bit.ly/2oE3XP7] Further company coverage:
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.