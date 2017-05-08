版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一

BRIEF-Noodles & Co files for sale of up to 30.1 mln shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC filing

May 8 Noodles & Co :

* Noodles & Co files for sale of up to 30.1 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text : (bit.ly/2qT3EOW) Further company coverage:
