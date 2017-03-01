版本:
BRIEF-Noodles & Co Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.04

March 1 Noodles & Co:

* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales decreased 1.3% system-wide, decreased 1.8% for company-owned restaurants

* Incurred $2.2 million of pre-tax ongoing costs related to restaurants closed in q4 of 2015 during 2016

* Sees flat to slightly negative comparable restaurant sales in 2017

* Sees adjusted net income of $1.0 million to $2.0 million for 2017

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.04

* Q4 revenue $129.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $130.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $465 million to $475 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $490.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
