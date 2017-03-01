BRIEF-Noodles & Co Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.04

BRIEF-Emerson Electric sees 2018 consolidated sales growth of about 9 to 10 pct
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
March 1 Noodles & Co:
* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales decreased 1.3% system-wide, decreased 1.8% for company-owned restaurants
* Incurred $2.2 million of pre-tax ongoing costs related to restaurants closed in q4 of 2015 during 2016
* Sees flat to slightly negative comparable restaurant sales in 2017
* Sees adjusted net income of $1.0 million to $2.0 million for 2017
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.04
* Q4 revenue $129.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $130.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $465 million to $475 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $490.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.