BRIEF-Noodles & Company announces senior management and board of directors changes

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 14 Noodles & Co:
* Noodles & Company announces senior management and board of directors changes
* Says Sue Daggett appointed interim CFO
* Says Paul Murphy appointed chairman of the board
* Says chairman of the board robert hartnett resigned
* Says Dave Boennighausen promoted to chief executive officer
* Noodles & Co - initiated a search among both internal and external candidates to identity individual to serve as company's permanent CFO
* Noodles & Co - Murphy currently serves as chief executive officer of Del Taco Restaurants Inc having held position since February of 2009
* Noodles & Co - Robert Hartnett will remain a director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.