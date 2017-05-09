版本:
BRIEF-Noodles & Company reports Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.08

May 9 Noodles & Co

* Noodles & Company announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue $116.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $115.3 million

* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales decreased 2.0% system-wide

* Sees FY 2017 total revenue of $458.0 million to $468.0 million;

* Sees FY 2017 company-owned comparable restaurant sale decline of low-single-digits

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $467.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
