BRIEF-Noranda Income Fund posts Q4 adj. net revenues were $83 mln

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 Noranda Income Fund
* Noranda Income Fund reports fourth quarter and FY2016 financial results
* Noranda Income Fund - qtrly adjusted net revenues were $83.0 million, down from $91.2 million for Q4 2015
* Qtrly Zinc Metal Production increased to 72,291 from 71,971 tonnes for Q4 2015
* Noranda Income Fund - qtrly cash distributions declared per priority unit $0.07500 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving"