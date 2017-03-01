版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Noranda Income Fund posts Q4 adj. net revenues were $83 mln

March 1 Noranda Income Fund

* Noranda Income Fund reports fourth quarter and FY2016 financial results

* Noranda Income Fund - qtrly adjusted net revenues were $83.0 million, down from $91.2 million for Q4 2015

* Qtrly Zinc Metal Production increased to 72,291 from 71,971 tonnes for Q4 2015

* Noranda Income Fund - qtrly cash distributions declared per priority unit $0.07500 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
