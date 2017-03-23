版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 20:03 BJT

BRIEF-Noranda Income Fund provides update on zinc metal production at its processing facility

March 23 Noranda Income Fund:

* Noranda Income Fund provides update on zinc metal production at its processing facility

* Noranda Income-confirms production of zinc metal has increased to current level of 50 pct to 60 pct of normal operating levels in Salaberry-De-Valleyfield Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
