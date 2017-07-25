FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Noranda Income Fund reports Q2 financial results
BRIEF-Noranda Income Fund reports Q2 financial results

July 25 (Reuters) - Noranda Income Fund

* Noranda Income Fund reports 2017 second quarter financial results

* Noranda Income Fund says Q2 zinc metal sales totalled 74,447 tonnes, up 21% from 61,555 tonnes for last year

* Noranda Income Fund says Q2 adjusted net revenues were $85.6 million, up 52% from $56.4 million in Q2 2016

* Noranda Income Fund -in light of ongoing strike by unionized workers at processing facility, fund continues to evaluate all potential scenarios

* Noranda Income Fund says has deferred providing guidance for zinc metal production and sales targets for 2017

* Noranda Income Fund - fund's processing facility continues to operate at partial production with eligible staff due to strike

* Zinc metal production in Q2 2017 declined 27% to 50,521 tonnes from 69,289 tonnes in q2 2016

* Noranda Income Fund - effective with start of Q3, fund will report its financial results in U.S. currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

