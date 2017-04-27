BRIEF-Noranda Income Fund says Q1 zinc metal production falls 26 pct to 50,048 tonnes

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 Noranda Income Fund
* Noranda Income Fund reports 2017 first quarter financial results
* Adjusted net revenues were c$43.9 million, down 45% from c$80.4 million in q1 2016.
* Qtrly zinc metal production decreased 26% to 50,048 tonnes from 67,627 tonnes in Q1 2016.
* Production of zinc metal is currently at 50% to 60% of normal operating levels
* In Q1 2017, realized zinc prices were us$1.33 per pound and zinc premiums were us$0.07 per pound
* Main challenge facing fund is ability for processing facility to continue to operate profitably
* Noranda income - due to strike by unionized workers at processing facility deferred providing guidance for zinc metal production and sales targets for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F