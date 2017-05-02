BRIEF-Norbord reports Q1 EPS $0.57

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Norbord Inc
* Says Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.58 per diluted share
* Norbord reports first quarter 2017 results; increases variable dividend level
* In Europe, continue to face post-brexit translation headwind from weaker pound sterling, and this quarter included additional impact of higher resin prices
* Says board has tripled quarterly dividend to c$0.30 per share
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.