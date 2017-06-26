版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 23:44 BJT

BRIEF-Norbord secures wood allocation for Chambord, Quebec OSB Mill

June 26 Norbord Inc

* Norbord - Quebec Minister Of Forests, Wildlife and Parks granted co wood allocation for curtailed Chambord, Quebec OSB Mill to take effect April 1, 2018

* Norbord - acquired Chambord OSB Mill in fall of 2016 following asset exchange; production from mill was indefinitely curtailed by previous owner in 2008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
