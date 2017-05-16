版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 17:02 BJT

BRIEF-Nordic American Offshore says executive chairman and his family increase its holding in co

May 16 Nordic American Offshore Ltd:

* Executive chairman and his family increase its holding in NAO

* Company owned by executive chairman and his son bought 300,000 shares in NAO on Monday at average price of $1.17/share

* Following Monday's transaction Hansson family holds shares equivalent to 6.9% of NAO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐