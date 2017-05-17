版本:
BRIEF-Nordicom says Pradeep Pattem has stepped down as chairman and is now CEO

May 17 Nordicom A/S:

* Pradeep Pattem has stepped down as chairman of board of directors and is now appointed as new CEO

* board of directors constituted to appoint Andrew La Trobe as new chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
