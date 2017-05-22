BRIEF-Nordson Corp Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.35

May 22 Nordson Corp
* Nordson corporation reports fiscal year 2017 second
quarter results leading to record first half revenue and
earnings per share
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.35
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.11
* Q2 sales $496 million versus i/b/e/s view $472.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.51 to $1.65
* Sees q3 2017 sales up 15 to 19 percent
* Nordson corp - backlog for quarter ended april 30, 2017
was approximately $403 million, an increase of 37 percent
* Nordson corp - order rates for 12-week period ending may
14, 2017, measured in constant currency, increased by 13 percent
* Sees q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.57 to $1.71
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.62, revenue view $555.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nordson - range of eps guidance for q3 includes a charge
of approximately $0.03 per share for restructuring related to a
facility consolidation
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: