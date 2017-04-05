BRIEF-Nordson says co, Viking Merger, Vention and VMHI amend agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Nordson Corp :
* On March 30, Nordson, Viking Merger Corp, Vention and VMHI entered into first amendment to agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
* Pursuant to amendment to agreement parties agreed, among other things, that cash consideration would be increased by $11.5 million
* On March 31, in connection with closing of merger, Nordson established $705.0 million term loan facility under terms of term loan amendment Source text : (bit.ly/2p18xDY) Further company coverage:
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.