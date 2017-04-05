BRIEF-Nordson says co, Viking Merger, Vention and VMHI amend agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing

April 5 Nordson Corp :

* On March 30, Nordson, Viking Merger Corp, Vention and VMHI entered into first amendment to agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing

* Pursuant to amendment to agreement parties agreed, among other things, that cash consideration would be increased by $11.5 million

* On March 31, in connection with closing of merger, Nordson established $705.0 million term loan facility under terms of term loan amendment