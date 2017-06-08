BRIEF-Nordstrom announces exploration of going private transaction by Nordstrom family

June 8 Nordstrom Inc:
* Nordstrom announces exploration of going private
transaction by Nordstrom family and formation of special
committee
* Says group has not made a proposal to company regarding
any such transaction
* Nordstrom Inc - board of directors has formed a special
committee comprised of independent directors to act on behalf of
company
* Nordstrom - special committee has retained Centerview
Partners LLC to serve as its financial advisor, Sidley Austin
LLP to serve as its legal counsel
* Nordstrom - members of Nordstrom family have formed a
group to explore possibility of pursuing a involving acquisition
by group of 100% of outstanding shares of co
