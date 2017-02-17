BRIEF-Nordstrom board authorizes $500 mln share repurchase program

Feb 17 Nordstrom Inc
* Nordstrom board of directors authorizes $500 million share
repurchase program and approves quarterly dividend
* Nordstrom Inc - company intends to fund repurchase program
from existing cash on hand
* Nordstrom Inc- authorized a repurchase program of up to
$500 million of company's outstanding common stock, through
August 31, 2018
* Nordstrom Inc - existing repurchase program has $529
million outstanding as of January 28, 2017, and will expire on
March 1, 2017
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share
* Nordstrom - repurchase program is in addition to company's
existing repurchase program that was approved by board in
October 2015
