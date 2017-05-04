版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Nordstrom names Anne Bramman CFO

May 4 Nordstrom Inc

* Nordstrom names Anne Bramman chief financial officer

* Mike Koppel retired as company's CFO May 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
