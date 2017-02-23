BRIEF-Nordstrom on conf call- FY forecast assumes continuation of negative trends in full-line stores offset by upsize online growth

BRIEF-Aerie Pharma's Roclatan succeeds in second late-stage study
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
Feb 23 Nordstrom Inc
* On conf call- "early in the year our team took aggressive steps to realign inventory in response to changes in customer demand"
* On conf call- Q4 sales growth outpaced inventory growth by nearly 500 basis points.
* On conf call- five full-line stores in Canada contributed total sales of $300 million in 2016
* On conf call- full year forecast assumes continuation of negative trends in full-line stores offset by upsize online growth
* Exec- " we have roughly 120 full-line stores today, all of them make money they all cash flow positive and we have overall very healthy fleet of stores"
* Exec- over the next 5-10 yrs there's some stores in older centers that we think we can close and consolidate into stores nearby that we are investing in
* Exec- "we're definitely interested in doing less promotional business and in some cases that means not be doing business with some vendors so that's an ongoing thing" Further company coverage:
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high close, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon.
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.