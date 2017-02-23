BRIEF-Nordstrom reports Q4 EPS $1.15

BRIEF-Partners REIT announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
Feb 23 Nordstrom Inc
* Nordstrom fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 earnings exceeded expectations
* Q4 sales $4.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.35 billion
* Q4 same store sales fell 0.9 percent
* Sees 2017 comparable sales approximately flat
* Q4 earnings per share $1.15 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $1.15
* Sees 2017 adjusted earnings per diluted share $2.75 to $3.00
* Nordstrom inc - company's 2017 outlook includes impact of 53rd week, which is estimated to add approximately $200 million to total net sales
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 net sales increase of 3% to 4%
* Fy earnings per share view $3.06, revenue view $15.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
