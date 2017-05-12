版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Nordstrom says lifestyle brand goop partnering with co

May 12 Nordstrom Inc

* Nordstrom inc - goop partnering with co to bring goop's retail curation to pop-in@nordstrom in select stores across country and online Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐