BRIEF-Norfolk Southern Q2 earnings per share $1.71

July 26 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp:

* Norfolk Southern reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.71

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $2.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.64 billion

* Norfolk Southern Corp - ‍railway operating revenues of $2.6 billion increased 7 percent compared with second-quarter 2016​

* Norfolk Southern Corp qtrly coal revenue $447 million versus $339 million last year

* Norfolk Southern Corp qtrly ‍operating ratio, or operating expenses as a percentage of revenues, was 66.3 percent​

* Norfolk Southern Corp - qtrly merchandise revenue $1,597 ‍​ million versus $1,577 million