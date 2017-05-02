版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-Norfolk Southern says co, PS Technology agree to develop automated system

May 2 Norfolk Southern Corp

* Norfolk southern - Co, software company PS Technology agreed to develop automated system for phased future deployment throughout Norfolk's network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
