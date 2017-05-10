BRIEF-Norma CEO says end of U.S. commercial vehicle market slump in sight

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
* CEO tells Reuters in an interview that Q2 is going as expected, no reason to change guidance
* CEO says U.S. commercial, agricultural vehicle market was very negative in Q1, but light at end of tunnel in sight now
* CFO says Trump tax cuts would be positive for our business Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit