版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 17:53 BJT

BRIEF-Norma CEO says end of U.S. commercial vehicle market slump in sight

May 10 Norma

* CEO tells Reuters in an interview that Q2 is going as expected, no reason to change guidance

* CEO says U.S. commercial, agricultural vehicle market was very negative in Q1, but light at end of tunnel in sight now

* CFO says Trump tax cuts would be positive for our business Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐