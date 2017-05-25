BRIEF-Norsat announces amended offer from Hytera Communications for $11.25 per share

May 25 Norsat International Inc:
* Norsat announces amended offer from Hytera Communications
Co., Ltd. to be acquired for $11.25 USD per share
* Amended offer is to acquire company for cash consideration
of US$11.25 per share
* Amended offer is to increase both Norsat and Hytera
termination fees for deal from US$2.0 million to US$2.5 million,
respectively
* Board received, reviewed and considered an offer from
Hytera to amend terms of existing arrangement agreement
* Amended to remove condition permitting Hytera to not close
transaction if over 20% of co's shareholders exercised dissent
rights
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)