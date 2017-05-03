版本:
BRIEF-Norsat announces Q1 earnings per share $0.03

May 3 Norsat International Inc:

* Norsat announces first quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue fell 14 percent to $8.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
