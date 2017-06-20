BRIEF-Norsat enters into amended agreement with Hytera Communications to be acquired for $11.50/shr

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Norsat International Inc
* Norsat enters into amended definitive agreement with Hytera Communications Co Ltd to be acquired for $11.50 per share
* Norsat International Inc - proposed transaction values Norsat at an equity value of approximately $70.6 million
* Norsat International Inc - independent directors have unanimously determined that arrangement is in best interests of Norsat
* Norsat International - entered amended arrangement deal with Hytera Project Corp pursuant to which Hytera will buy Norsat for $11.50 in in cash/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.