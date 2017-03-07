版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 7日 星期二 23:34 BJT

BRIEF-Norsat International launches Atom 50 watt Ka-Band block upconverters, solid state power amplifiers

March 7 Norsat International Inc

* Norsat International - expansion of their Ka-Band product lines with launch of atom 50 watt Ka-Band block upconverters, solid state power amplifiers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
