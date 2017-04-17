BRIEF-Norsat International receives buyout proposal from Privet Fund Management

April 17 Norsat International Inc:

* Norsat International - received an unsolicited, conditional, non-binding proposal from privet fund to acquire co for cash consideration of $11.00 per share

* Norsat international inc - at this time board has not changed its recommendation regarding pending transaction with hytera