BRIEF-Norsat International says Hytera's amended buyout offer for $11.50/shr

BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 16 Norsat International Inc
* Norsat International - Says amended offer is to acquire Norsat (not 'Hytera') for cash consideration of $11.50 per share
* Norsat announces amended offer from Hytera Communications Co., Ltd. to be acquired for $11.50 per share
* Norsat International - To increase both Norsat and Hytera termination fees from $2.5 million to $3.0 million, respectively
* Norsat International - Independent directors have determined that based on amended offer from Hytera, Privet subsequent acquisition proposal ceases to be a superior proposal
* Norsat International - there can be no assurance that amended offer will lead to execution of further amendment of amended agreement with Hytera Source text: Further company coverage:
June 23 If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.