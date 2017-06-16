版本:
BRIEF-Norsat International says Hytera's amended buyout offer for $11.50/shr

June 16 Norsat International Inc

* Norsat International - Says amended offer is to acquire Norsat (not 'Hytera') for cash consideration of $11.50 per share

* Norsat announces amended offer from Hytera Communications Co., Ltd. to be acquired for $11.50 per share

* Norsat International - To increase both Norsat and Hytera termination fees from $2.5 million to $3.0 million, respectively

* Norsat International - Independent directors have determined that based on amended offer from Hytera, Privet subsequent acquisition proposal ceases to be a superior proposal

* Norsat International - there can be no assurance that amended offer will lead to execution of further amendment of amended agreement with Hytera Source text: Further company coverage:
