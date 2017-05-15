版本:
BRIEF-Norsat receives updated unsolicited proposal from Privet Fund Management

May 15 Norsat International Inc:

* Norsat announces receipt of updated unsolicited, proposal from Privet Fund Management Llc

* Norsat International-received updated unsolicited, proposal from Privet Fund Management to acquire co for cash consideration of US$11.00 per share

* Privet proposal is not subject to any due diligence or financing conditions

* Norsat International - privet indicated it is prepared to sign agreement on non-financial terms and conditions identical to agreement with Hytera

* Norsat International- special committee comprising all independent directors of board will review, consider if Privet proposal is a "superior proposal" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
