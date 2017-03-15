版本:
BRIEF-North American Energy announces completion of $40 mln offering of 5.50% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

March 15 North American Energy Partners Inc

* North american energy partners announces completion of $40 million offering of 5.50% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
