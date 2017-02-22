版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-North American Energy announces $40 mln offering convertible debentures

Feb 22 North American Energy Partners Inc -

* North American Energy Partners announces $40 million bought deal offering of 5.50% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

* North American Energy -debentures will be subordinated, unsecured obligations of naep and will bear interest at a rate of 5.50% per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐