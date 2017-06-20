BRIEF-North American Palladium signs option agreement for sunday lake project

June 20 North American Palladium Ltd

* North American Palladium signs option agreement for the sunday lake project and commences new exploration strategy

* North American Palladium Ltd - signing of a definitive option agreement with Impala Platinum Holdings Limited and Transition Metals Corp

* North American Palladium -agreement provides co with exclusive right to acquire 75% ownership position in Sunday Lake project located near thunder bay

* North American Palladium Ltd - ‍commenced implementation of a new exploration strategy, as part of its overall business plan​

* North American Palladium Ltd - ‍new exploration strategy features up to $10 million of annual exploration spending over next three years​

* North American Palladium -deal for cumulative cash payment of $3.5 million, completing minimum $4.5 million in qualified expenditures over 5-year staged earn-in period