版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 21:04 BJT

BRIEF-North Arrow announces non-brokered c$5 mln private placement financing

May 2 North Arrow Minerals Inc-

* North Arrow announces non-brokered c$5 million private placement financing

* Company has arranged to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 20 million units at a price of c$0.25 per unit

* North Arrow Minerals- net proceeds of private placement will be used to fund continued evaluation of north arrow's canadian diamond exploration properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
