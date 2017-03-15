BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling extends revolving credit from Seadrill

March 15 North Atlantic Drilling Ltd

* Says it has extended $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill Limited, its majority shareholder, to April 31, 2017

* The facility was originally entered into on January 31, 2017 and matured on March 31, 2017

* This interim funding arrangement has been put in place while broader restructuring negotiations continue at both companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nerijus Adomaitis)