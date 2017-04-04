BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling says Seadrill reached agreement to extend milestone to implement restructuring plan from 30 April to 31 July 2017

April 4 North Atlantic Drilling Ltd:
* Amendments to secured credit facilities
* North Atlantic Drilling - majority owned unit of Seadrill Ltd and its banking group to
extend series of key dates as part of Seadrill's restructuring efforts
* North Atlantic Drilling Ltd - co received lender consent to extend $2.0 billion NADL
credit facility maturing on 30 June 2017 until 14 September 2017
* North Atlantic Drilling - Seadrill Limited has reached an agreement to extend milestone to
implement a restructuring plan from 30 April to 31 July 2017
* North Atlantic Drilling - expects implementation of restructuring plan will likely involve
schemes of arrangement or Chapter 11 proceedings
