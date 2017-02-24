版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 13:10 BJT

BRIEF-Northam Platinum to buy Glencore's Eland platinum mine for 175 mln rand

Feb 24 Northam Platinum Ltd

* Agreement with Glencore Operations South Africa to purchase Eland platinum mine for a cash consideration of R175 million

* long-term agreement with Glencore to market, sell chrome produced at Northam's Zondereinde and Booysendal operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
