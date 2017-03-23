版本:
BRIEF-Northern Abitibi Mining Corp says shareholders approved fixing number of directors at 4

March 23 Northern Abitibi Mining Corp

* Shareholders approved fixing number of directors at four

* Intends to consolidate its issued, outstanding common shares on basis of 5 pre-consolidated shares for 1 post-consolidated share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
