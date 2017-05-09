BRIEF-Northern Blizzard Resources Inc Q1 net income per share $0.18

May 9 Northern Blizzard Resources Inc
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces first quarter
2017 results
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc- qtrly net income per
share $ 0.18
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc- qtrly oil and natural gas
sales $91 million versus $56.7 million last year
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc- production for three
months ended march 31, 2017 of 17,201 boe/d was close to annual
guidance of 17,100 boe/d
* Q1 FFO per share c$0.18
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc- funds from operations per
boe was lower than guidance primarily due to lower oil prices
and higher corporate costs
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: