BRIEF-Northern Blizzard resources says Jim Artindale and John Rooney to retire

May 11 Northern Blizzard Resources Inc
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces acquisition by
waterous energy fund of ownership of 67% of outstanding common
shares and director and executive changes
* Jim Artindale And John Rooney, founders of northern
blizzard, will be retiring from company
* John Rooney will stay on as ceo for a transition period
until his successor is appointed
* Appointment of Adam Waterous, WEF managing partner and
chief executive officer
* Jim Artindale will be staying on as president, coo until
annual meeting, will become advisor to co for additional 4
months
* Respective director nominees of NGP Ix And R/C Canada,
Craig Glick And Brian Minnehan And Robert Tichio And Olivia
Wassenaar, tendered resignations as directors of co
* Appointment of Adam Waterous, wef managing partner and
ceo, to its board to fill a vacancy created by director
resignations
* Notified by Waterous Energy Fund that its acquisition of
about 67% of issued & outstanding common shares of co from ngp
ix and r/c canada was completed
